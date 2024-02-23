StarTribune
BCA: Man who killed 2 Burnsville officers, paramedic fired 100-plus rounds
Despite COVID pause, Minnesotans are again living with debt
Firing at Mia sparks union accusations of toxic work environment
'The Daily Show' gives Duluth some northern exposure
US and EU pile new sanctions on Russia for the Ukraine war's 2nd anniversary and Navalny's death
Minnesota's 2024 precinct caucuses are on Tuesday: What to know if you go
Review: Jon Batiste brings joyful noise in extraordinary First Avenue debut
What roles did Minnesota's Native American chiefs play? And who were some notable ones?
The 5 best things our food writers ate in the Twin Cities area this week
MLB players miffed at sport's new see-through pants, relaying concerns to league
Finding a sense of purpose and community helps combat loneliness
Curious Minnesota

Listen: What does it mean when Minnesota courts sentence offenders to 'the workhouse'?

The Curious Minnesota podcast discusses the background of these unique correctional facilities, which are neither jails nor prisons. 
By Star Tribune
February 23, 2024 — 8:08am

Listen and subscribe to our podcast: Apple Podcasts | Spotify

It's not uncommon in Minnesota to see a news story about someone being sentenced to "the workhouse." But what is a workhouse? It turns out Minnesota is one of the only states still using this term, which describes unique facilities that are neither jails nor prisons.

Reporter Kim Hyatt joined host Eric Roper on the Curious Minnesota podcast to talk about what happens in a workhouse, who is sentenced there and the long history behind these correctional facilities. Hyatt wrote a story about workhouses for Curious Minnesota.

Further reading:

What does it mean when Minnesota courts sentence offenders to 'the workhouse'? (February 2023 Curious Minnesota article)

If you'd like to submit a Curious Minnesota question, fill out the form below:

Eric Roper oversees Curious Minnesota, the Star Tribune's community reporting project fueled by great reader questions. He also hosts the Curious Minnesota podcast. 

612-673-1732
More from Star Tribune
Stage & Arts Firing at Mia sparks union accusations of toxic work environment
February 22
Business Despite COVID pause, Minnesotans are again living with debt
7:03am
TV & Media 'The Daily Show' gives Duluth some northern exposure
7:00am
Gophers Battle tested: Gophers start fast, soar past Ohio State 88-79
6:07am
Curious Minnesota What roles did Minnesota's Native American chiefs play? And who were some notable ones?
7:40am
South Metro BCA: Man who killed 2 Burnsville officers, paramedic fired 100-plus rounds
February 22
Curious Minnesota What roles did Minnesota's Native American chiefs play? And who were some notable ones?
7:40am
South Metro BCA: Man who killed 2 Burnsville officers, paramedic fired 100-plus rounds
February 22
    7:40am
    A copy of a photograph of Taoyateduta, also know as "Little Crow," chief of the Mdewakanton Dakota, on display at the Brown County Historical Society.

    What roles did Minnesota's Native American chiefs play? And who were some notable ones?

    There are many misconceptions about these leaders, who sometimes had a fragile hold on power.
    Business
    7:03am
    In the kitchen of her South St. Paul home, Abigail Turner waited for the needle in a fresh insulin pump to poke her and begin administering the drug t

    Despite COVID pause, Minnesotans are again living with debt

    The state had nearly $63,000 in debt per capita at the end of 2023.
    East Metro
    6:30am
    North St. Paul's "Snowy" sculpture, seen in the city's Fall Round Up Parade.

    No snow, but North St. Paul will be blanketed with snowman sculptures

    The Ramsey County suburb is set to get more versions of its signature snowman sculpture, decorated by Minnesota artists and placed around the city.
    Local
    6:30am
    A screengrab from an officer's bodycam video shows Duluth police officer Adam Huot dragging a man by his handcuffs, which he was fired for. The Minnes

    Duluth man dragged through Skywalk tentatively settles with city

    The Duluth City Council will vote Monday on a $90,000 payout to settle Brandon Houle's civil lawsuit.
    West Metro
    6:00am
    573513504

    Candidate filing for Hennepin County Board special election opens Tuesday

    The open District 6 seat represents cities including Edina, Hopkins, Minnetonka, Eden Prairie and Wayzata.
