Listen: How did Minnesota become the nation's top turkey state?

Minnesota has been a national leader in turkey production since the 1950s, and No. 1 for the last two decades. That wouldn't have been possible without collaboration between farmers and researchers at the University of Minnesota.
Christopher Vondracek, who wrote an article on this topic, joined host Eric Roper on the Curious Minnesota podcast to discuss how Minnesota became such a turkey powerhouse.
Further reading:
How did Minnesota become the nation's top turkey state? (November 2023 Curious Minnesota article)
