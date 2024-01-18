StarTribune
More from the Homepage
prev
Minnesota's next rising basketball star tames her 'secret storm' on the court
Bright Health is moving its HQ from Minnesota to Florida, changing name
Police: Shakopee hockey player suffered fatal injuries after driver of her car didn't stop at sign
After property owner's death — and battle over his will — Eagan green space will be preserved
Charges: Man who threatened to kill U students said he really only wanted to talk to Secret Service
Dean Phillips drops DEI from campaign website after Ackman donation
8 ships to lay up in Twin Ports for winter including the longest ship on the Great Lakes
Twin Cities breweries and eateries are embracing 'High January' instead of a dry one
Local governments struggle to pay for the generous benefits public workers have come to expect
Who stays? Who goes? Vikings' calls on 16 players will shape the future
St. Paul's Tavern on Grand will close this spring
next

Curious Minnesota

 600336757

Listen: How did Minnesota become the nation's top turkey state?

The Curious Minnesota podcast discusses how a turkey turnaround a century ago made Minnesota birds a Thanksgiving staple around the country. 
By Star Tribune
January 18, 2024 — 2:56pm

Listen and subscribe to our podcast: Apple Podcasts | Spotify

Minnesota has been a national leader in turkey production since the 1950s, and No. 1 for the last two decades. That wouldn't have been possible without collaboration between farmers and researchers at the University of Minnesota.

Christopher Vondracek, who wrote an article on this topic, joined host Eric Roper on the Curious Minnesota podcast to discuss how Minnesota became such a turkey powerhouse.

Further reading:

How did Minnesota become the nation's top turkey state? (November 2023 Curious Minnesota article)

If you'd like to submit a Curious Minnesota question, fill out the form below:

Curious MN
This form requires JavaScript to complete.

Eric Roper oversees Curious Minnesota, the Star Tribune's community reporting project fueled by great reader questions. He also hosts the Curious Minnesota podcast. 

612-673-1732
More from Star Tribune
High Schools Minnesota's next rising basketball star tames her 'secret storm' on the court
6:22am
Vikings Who stays? Who goes? Vikings' calls on 16 players will shape the future
9:10am
Politics Dean Phillips drops DEI from campaign website after Ackman donation
9:07am
South Metro After property owner's death — and battle over his will — Eagan green space will be preserved
2:00pm
More from Star Tribune
High Schools Minnesota's next rising basketball star tames her 'secret storm' on the court
6:22am
Vikings Who stays? Who goes? Vikings' calls on 16 players will shape the future
9:10am
Politics Dean Phillips drops DEI from campaign website after Ackman donation
9:07am
South Metro After property owner's death — and battle over his will — Eagan green space will be preserved
2:00pm
More from Star Tribune
High Schools Minnesota's next rising basketball star tames her 'secret storm' on the court
6:22am
Vikings Who stays? Who goes? Vikings' calls on 16 players will shape the future
9:10am
Politics Dean Phillips drops DEI from campaign website after Ackman donation
9:07am
South Metro After property owner's death — and battle over his will — Eagan green space will be preserved
2:00pm
Local Local governments struggle to pay for the generous benefits public workers have come to expect
8:00am
Taste St. Paul's Tavern on Grand will close this spring
6:00am
More from Star Tribune
High Schools Minnesota's next rising basketball star tames her 'secret storm' on the court
6:22am
Vikings Who stays? Who goes? Vikings' calls on 16 players will shape the future
9:10am
Politics Dean Phillips drops DEI from campaign website after Ackman donation
9:07am
South Metro After property owner's death — and battle over his will — Eagan green space will be preserved
2:00pm
Local Local governments struggle to pay for the generous benefits public workers have come to expect
8:00am
Taste St. Paul's Tavern on Grand will close this spring
6:00am
More from Star Tribune
High Schools Minnesota's next rising basketball star tames her 'secret storm' on the court
6:22am
Vikings Who stays? Who goes? Vikings' calls on 16 players will shape the future
9:10am
Politics Dean Phillips drops DEI from campaign website after Ackman donation
9:07am
South Metro After property owner's death — and battle over his will — Eagan green space will be preserved
2:00pm
More from Star Tribune
High Schools Minnesota's next rising basketball star tames her 'secret storm' on the court
6:22am
Vikings Who stays? Who goes? Vikings' calls on 16 players will shape the future
9:10am
Politics Dean Phillips drops DEI from campaign website after Ackman donation
9:07am
South Metro After property owner's death — and battle over his will — Eagan green space will be preserved
2:00pm
More from Star Tribune
High Schools Minnesota's next rising basketball star tames her 'secret storm' on the court
6:22am
Vikings Who stays? Who goes? Vikings' calls on 16 players will shape the future
9:10am
Politics Dean Phillips drops DEI from campaign website after Ackman donation
9:07am
More from Star Tribune
High Schools Minnesota's next rising basketball star tames her 'secret storm' on the court
6:22am
Vikings Who stays? Who goes? Vikings' calls on 16 players will shape the future
9:10am
Politics Dean Phillips drops DEI from campaign website after Ackman donation
9:07am
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
    Sports
    7 minutes ago
    This image was posted on social media Thursday as a tribute to senior Shakopee High School hockey player Mikayla McCarvel, who died Tuesday for injuri

    Police: Shakopee hockey player suffered fatal injuries after driver of her car didn't stop at sign

    High school senior Mikayla McCarvel, who was riding with three other 17-year-olds, suffered a brain injury and died Tuesday, her father said.
    Local
    22 minutes ago
    The St. Paul Federation of Educators joined a rally on the first day of the Minneapolis teachers strike in 2022.

    More school districts are in mediation with their teachers unions. Does that mean strikes are ahead?

    So far, 57 districts across Minnesota have requested a state mediator to help negotiate new teachers contracts.
    Obituaries
    29 minutes ago
    Gene Eiden

    Rochester's music man never missed his chance to help others

    Longtime Lourdes music teacher Gene Eiden died in December at 93 years old.
    East Metro
    46 minutes ago
    The Washington County Government Center

    Washington County probation officers move to strike over Juneteenth holiday dispute

    The county and the union representing probation officers disagree on how a newly added holiday should affect employees' existing paid holiday schedule.
    Local
    52 minutes ago
    The U.S. Supreme Court will review an Oregon case from a city that wishes to enforce camping restrictions on homeless encampments.

    U.S. Supreme Court will review homeless encampment case

    Western cities overwhelmed with homelessness have asked the court to make it easier to break up encampments across the nation.
Top Stories
Most Read
  1. What happened to Paul Wellstone's green campaign bus? • Curious Minnesota
  2. Did famed conductor Leonard Bernstein nearly work for the Minnesota Orchestra? • Curious Minnesota
  3. Why do Minnesotans call them 'parking ramps' instead of 'garages'? • Curious Minnesota
  4. How Minnesota farmers kept booze flowing during Prohibition • Curious Minnesota
  5. Why thousands of board games are buried beneath Mankato • Curious Minnesota

© 2024 StarTribune. All rights reserved.