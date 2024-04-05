StarTribune
More from the Homepage
prev
Minneapolis' Open Streets could be scaled back even more, with few bidders to plan the festivals
US employers added a robust 303,000 jobs in March in a sign of economic strength
Timberwolves, Lynx sale dispute likely headed to arbitration
Minneapolis' First Avenue corridor to get $30 million update
Twin Cities woman killed by elephant on African safari
Minnesota cannabis beverage company wins national recognition
Souhan: The home opener's biggest story? Something that was missing.
The 5 best sandwiches our food writers ate in the Twin Cities area this week
Guthrie swings for the fences with a monumental Shakespeare marathon
Paige vs. Caitlin in the Final Four. 'It will be epic,' Reeve says.
How did Faribault become home to Minnesota's deaf and blind academies?
next

Curious Minnesota

 600356588

Listen: Why does Maplewood have such an odd shape?

The Curious Minnesota podcast discusses how Maplewood was born out of leftover land — and became home to a signature Minnesota company. 
By Star Tribune
April 5, 2024 — 7:56am

Listen and subscribe to our podcast: Apple Podcasts | Spotify

Maplewood arguably has the strangest border of any city in the Twin Cities metro area. Its "L" shape wraps around the northern and eastern edges of St. Paul.

The origins of that border reveals an interesting history of development patterns in the east metro. Reporter Greta Kaul, who wrote a story on this topic for Curious Minnesota, joins host Eric Roper on the Curious Minnesota podcast to discuss how Maplewood was born out of leftover land — and became home to a signature Minnesota company.

Further reading:

Why does Maplewood have such an odd shape? (March 2024 Curious Minnesota article)


If you'd like to submit a Curious Minnesota question, fill out the form below:

Curious MN
This form requires JavaScript to complete.

Eric Roper oversees Curious Minnesota, the Star Tribune's community reporting project fueled by great reader questions. He also hosts the Curious Minnesota podcast. 

612-673-1732
More from Star Tribune
Twins Souhan: The home opener's biggest story? Something that was missing.
6:27am
Curious Minnesota How did Faribault become home to Minnesota's deaf and blind academies?
45 minutes ago
Wolves Timberwolves, Lynx sale dispute likely headed to arbitration
7:01am
Eat & Drink The 5 best sandwiches our food writers ate in the Twin Cities area this week
7:00am
More from Star Tribune
Twins Souhan: The home opener's biggest story? Something that was missing.
6:27am
Curious Minnesota How did Faribault become home to Minnesota's deaf and blind academies?
45 minutes ago
Wolves Timberwolves, Lynx sale dispute likely headed to arbitration
7:01am
Eat & Drink The 5 best sandwiches our food writers ate in the Twin Cities area this week
7:00am
More from Star Tribune
Twins Souhan: The home opener's biggest story? Something that was missing.
6:27am
Curious Minnesota How did Faribault become home to Minnesota's deaf and blind academies?
45 minutes ago
Wolves Timberwolves, Lynx sale dispute likely headed to arbitration
7:01am
Eat & Drink The 5 best sandwiches our food writers ate in the Twin Cities area this week
7:00am
Colleges Paige vs. Caitlin in the Final Four. 'It will be epic,' Reeve says.
6:57am
Gophers Garcia staying with Gophers; Johnson hopes fans appreciate choice
6:33am
More from Star Tribune
Twins Souhan: The home opener's biggest story? Something that was missing.
6:27am
Curious Minnesota How did Faribault become home to Minnesota's deaf and blind academies?
45 minutes ago
Wolves Timberwolves, Lynx sale dispute likely headed to arbitration
7:01am
Eat & Drink The 5 best sandwiches our food writers ate in the Twin Cities area this week
7:00am
Colleges Paige vs. Caitlin in the Final Four. 'It will be epic,' Reeve says.
6:57am
Gophers Garcia staying with Gophers; Johnson hopes fans appreciate choice
6:33am
More from Star Tribune
Twins Souhan: The home opener's biggest story? Something that was missing.
6:27am
Curious Minnesota How did Faribault become home to Minnesota's deaf and blind academies?
45 minutes ago
Wolves Timberwolves, Lynx sale dispute likely headed to arbitration
7:01am
Eat & Drink The 5 best sandwiches our food writers ate in the Twin Cities area this week
7:00am
More from Star Tribune
Twins Souhan: The home opener's biggest story? Something that was missing.
6:27am
Curious Minnesota How did Faribault become home to Minnesota's deaf and blind academies?
45 minutes ago
Wolves Timberwolves, Lynx sale dispute likely headed to arbitration
7:01am
Eat & Drink The 5 best sandwiches our food writers ate in the Twin Cities area this week
7:00am
More from Star Tribune
Twins Souhan: The home opener's biggest story? Something that was missing.
6:27am
Curious Minnesota How did Faribault become home to Minnesota's deaf and blind academies?
45 minutes ago
Wolves Timberwolves, Lynx sale dispute likely headed to arbitration
7:01am
More from Star Tribune
Twins Souhan: The home opener's biggest story? Something that was missing.
6:27am
Curious Minnesota How did Faribault become home to Minnesota's deaf and blind academies?
45 minutes ago
Wolves Timberwolves, Lynx sale dispute likely headed to arbitration
7:01am
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
    Curious Minnesota
    45 minutes ago
    Students in a shoemaking class in Faribault posed for a photo in the 1890s. This photograph was likely taken at the school for the deaf.

    How did Faribault become home to Minnesota's deaf and blind academies?

    These southeast Minnesota institutions date back to the earliest days of statehood.
    Politics
    5:30am
    Rep. Athena Hollins, DFL-St. Paul, winced as she inserted a used hard drive into the shredder at Global Ewaste Solutions on Wednesday.

    Are your unused devices collecting dust? A bill aims to expand electronic recycling in Minnesota.

    The proposal would expand a state law to cover all electronics and create a retail fee when purchasing a product to cover the costs of recycling them later.
    South Metro
    April 4
    Southwest News Media said it will shut down its publications by the end of April.

    Southwest News Media to shut down its metro newspapers by end of April

    Crow River Media, also part of MediaNews Group and owned by hedge fund Alden Global Capital, will close papers in Hutchinson and Litchfield.
    Local
    April 4
    Northland College

    Future of Northland College in Ashland, Wis., remains uncertain as fundraising effort falls short

    The small private liberal arts school, just blocks from Lake Superior, said it needed to raise $12 million by Wednesday to stay open. A decision will be made in two weeks.
    Minneapolis
    April 4
    Hundreds of people walk past vendors during an October 2023 Open Streets event on Lyndale Avenue S. in Minneapolis.

    Minneapolis' Open Streets could be scaled back even more, with few bidders to plan the festivals

    The city is hoping for five events, but only three have committed organizers, and planning time will be short.
Top Stories
Most Read
  1. How did Faribault become home to Minnesota's deaf and blind academies? • Curious Minnesota
  2. Introducing the Curious Minnesota Collection. Every question we've answered — now in one place • Curious Minnesota
  3. Why is my mail addressed to a city where I don't live? • Curious Minnesota
  4. What's the story behind Minneapolis' smaller houses with huge front yards? • Curious Minnesota
  5. Listen: Why does Maplewood have such an odd shape? • Curious Minnesota

© 2024 StarTribune. All rights reserved.