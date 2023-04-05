For the first time, Cub union employees will be on strike Friday and Saturday at 33 Twin Cities stores as they seek higher wages to compensate for their frontline efforts during the pandemic.

"We want to be paid for what we've been through the last five years," said Jill Craig, during a news conference Wednesday outside the Maple Grove store on N. Wedgewood Lane where she works.

The United Food and Commercial Workers Local 663 announced Tuesday night nearly 95 percent of votes were in favor of a strike. In recent years, employees experienced mandatory masking, separation from medically-vulnerable relatives and fear during the unrest following the police killing of George Floyd.

Union officials said it is seeking a $4 an hour pay increase spread over two years versus the $2.75 Cub offered. The Union also wants to avoid what it called a regressive-raise structure where part-time employees — the majority — would receive raises only after 140 weeks of service.

In a statement Tuesday, a spokesman said Cub proposed historic wage increases and agreed to ongoing union health and pension plans. Those stemmed from terms the union specifically requested during the negotiation covering the 33 stores, he said.

"We're deeply disappointed that the union elected to spend today taking a strike authorization vote instead of using that time to meet with us to reach agreement on terms for a new contract," said Mike Wilken, a spokesman for Cub parent company United Natural Foods, Inc.

Cub is prepared to implement contingency plans to ensure the continued availability of products and services during the strike, Wilken said.

Local 663 members represent more than 3,000 grocery store workers at Cub stores that Providence, R.I.-based United Natural Foods, Inc., owns. The union and Cub have been working without a contract since March 4, and the next bargaining session between both sides is set for April 11, the union said.

United Natural Foods, a wholesale specialist that bought Cub's parent, Supervalu, in 2018, wanted to sell Supervalu's retail division but later decided to retain Cub. The leading Twin Cities grocer received a boost during the pandemic when buying groceries and cooking at home became even more of a necessity.

Meanwhile, Mike Stigers, chief executive of Cub since 2019, is departing to become the president of New Jersey-based Wakefern, the nation's largest retailer-owned cooperative. His last day is May 31. Cub has yet to name its next chief executive.

Cub has a total of 79 stores (corporate and franchise) in Minnesota and one store in Freeport, IL.

The stores where employees will strike:

Apple Valley; Blaine North; Blaine South; Blaine West; Bloomington Lyndale; Brooklyn Park North; Brooklyn Park South; Burnsville Heart of the City; Burnsville South; Champlin; Chanhassen; Coon Rapids South; Crystal; Eagan East; Eagan North; Eagan West; Fridley; Lakeville North; Lakeville South; Lakeville West; Maple Grove; Minnehaha; Monticello; New Brighton; Northside; Plymouth (Vicksburg Lane North); Plymouth Rockford Road; Rosemount; Savage; Shorewood; St. Anthony; St. Louis Park; Uptown.