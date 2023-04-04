Cub employees are voting Tuesday on whether to strike, as they seek higher wages to share in the grocer's boom during the pandemic.

The union will announce the decision after 8 p.m. Tuesday in a Facebook live event, a spokeswoman for United Food and Commercial Workers Local 663 said.

"I want Cub to understand we deserve a proper wage raise for everyone, and we deserve more respect," said Willis Olive, a deli employee of the Bloomington-Lyndale store, in a post on the union's Facebook page.

"Respect Us. Protect Us. Pay Us." read the slogans on signs during a recent informational picket.

Cub had not yet responded to a request for comment.

Local 663 members represent more than 3,000 grocery store workers at Cub stores that Providence, R.I.-based United Natural Foods, Inc., owns. The union and Cub have been working without a union contract since March 4, and the next bargaining session between both sides is set for April 11, the union said.

Local 663 includes workers in grocery stores, food cooperatives, meatpacking, poultry processing, food-processing plants and other sectors.

United Natural Foods, a wholesale specialist that bought Cub's parent, Supervalu, in 2018, wanted to sell Supervalu's retail division but later decided to retain Cub. The leading Twin Cities grocer received a boost during the pandemic when buying groceries and cooking at home became even more of a necessity.

Meanwhile, Mike Stigers, chief executive of Cub since 2019, is departing to become the president of New Jersey-based Wakefern, the nation's largest retailer-owned cooperative. His last day is May 31. Cub has yet to name its next chief executive.

Cub operates 100 stores in Minnesota.

