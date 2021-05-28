Cruising to Alaska

President Joe Biden on Monday signed into law legislation that opens a door for resumed cruise ship travel to Alaska. The measure will allow large cruise ships to sail directly from Washington state to Alaska without stopping in Canada. Cruise lines still must meet guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to guard against COVID-19. Norwegian Cruise Line announced plans to resume U.S. operations beginning Aug. 7, with voyages from Seattle to Alaska ports planned through mid-October. Cruise lines such as Holland America Line also have announced sailing plans.

Associated Press

Countries eager to reopen

Europe has been opening slowly, testing the patience of Mediterranean countries that rely heavily on tourism, including Greece, Spain and Turkey. That is changing now, as European Union ambassadors have agreed to allow in visitors who are fully vaccinated or are from a list of countries whose citizens are deemed to be safe. E.U. countries still have to approve the changes, and it's not clear when they would take effect. Spain announced it will allow visitors from the United States on June 7. Tourists are already beginning to show up in Greece. Croatia has also reopened — one of the few spots in Europe that's easy for Americans to visit. Delta and United Airlines have direct flights from New York to Dubrovnik this summer.

Associated Press

Airbnb fees under fire

A firestorm over fees on Airbnb erupted recently on social media, prompting the company to pledge a review. "We gotta stop Airbnb," wrote one Twitter user, who included a screenshot of a $99 listing that would total $413.95 for two nights with fees and taxes included. The resulting outcry was enough to merit a response from Airbnb, which offered a defense of its pricing transparency, an explanation about how fees are set and a promise to review the issue. A team will undertake a review of Airbnb fees and make recommendations "with the objective of making pricing even more transparent and easy for hosts and guests to navigate," the company said.

Washington Post

Burns Avenue in San Ignacio, Belize.

Can you Belize it?

Traveling to Belize eased recently as the government updated protocols. The Central American country no longer requires visitors to download and complete a Travel Health App form before arrival. Visitors are still required to provide proof of COVID‑19 vaccination or proof of a negative PCR test result obtained within 96 hours of travel. Travelers can also provide proof of a negative rapid test taken within 48 hours of travel. International travelers are required to book "gold standard" hotel accommodations.

TravelPulse

Miles are up in the air

Frequent flyers, consider yourselves warned: Sitting on a pile of unused airline miles could cost you. Airlines looking to shore up their balance sheets could reduce the value of those rewards or reinstate policies that allow miles or points to expire, a new analysis by Lending Tree's website ValuePenguin warned. But Joe DeNardi, an analyst with Stifel Financial Corp., said it's unlikely that carriers will become aggressive about devaluations. Delta Air Lines, he said, is agnostic about whether travelers pay with money or SkyMiles. "The focus is on getting people back to flying and getting them comfortable, because then they'll fly again," DeNardi said.

Bloomberg News