Critics’ picks: The 14 best things to do and see in the Twin Cities this week

Like Wilco, Los Angeles’ culturally rich and musically electrifying Mexi-Cali rock legends have gone from playing 7th St. Entry their first time in town (1983) to hitting a long list of other Twin Cities venues since then. About time they gave Minneapolis’ renowned jazz club a try — a nice, intimate contrast to the large outdoor setting of their heated and thrilling gig this past summer at St. Louis Park’s ROC. Still boasting all four original members, plus longtime utility player and producer Steve Berlin, the “La Bamba” hitmakers just marked the 40th anniversary of “How Will the Wolf Survive?,” widely ranked as one of the best albums of the 1980s and just the beginning of what’s now a large canon of classic songs. (7 p.m. Sun., the Dakota, 1010 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., $100-$135, dakotacooks.com)