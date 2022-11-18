3:25 p.m. Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium (Ch. 4, KFAN-FM 100.3)

ABOUT THE COWBOYS

• The Cowboys (6-3) blew a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter and lost in overtime 31-28 to the Packers last week. The Dallas defense has been gashed on the ground in back-to-back games, giving up 240 rushing yards to the Bears and 207 rushing yards to the Packers.

• Only three NFL receivers have more big plays (at least 20 yards) than Cowboys star CeeDee Lamb, who regained his connection with Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott with 11 catches for 150 yards and two scores last week. Running back Tony Pollard had 115 yards and a score replacing the injured Ezekiel Elliott.

• Outside linebacker Micah Parsons leads the Cowboys defensive front with eight sacks and cornerback Trevon Diggs — Stefon's younger brother — leads the secondary with 12 deflections. Former Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr has been credited with 31 tackles (18 solo) in four starts for Dallas, but he was out last week with a hamstring injury. Hello, Dalvin Cook: Dallas struggles against the run, ranking 26th by allowing 4.8 yards per attempt.

PLAYER SPOTLIGHT | QB Dak Prescott

• Prescott missed five games because of a right thumb injury and the Cowboys have gone 2-1 against the Packers, Lions and Bears since he returned. Prescott has seven touchdowns (one rushing) and three interceptions in that stretch.

• Prescott threw three incompletions on the Cowboys' last trio of third downs in the loss at Lambeau Field, continuing Dallas' struggles on third down this season. The Cowboys converted 33% in Green Bay, below a 37% season average that ranks 24th leaguewide.

• Prescott on losing in coach Mike McCarthy's return to Lambeau Field: "We wanted to get it for Mike. We didn't. There's no way to sugarcoat it. We wanted to get it for Mike."

COACH SPEAK | Mike McCarthy

• McCarthy is in his third season as Cowboys head coach with a 24-18 record (.571) in the regular season and 0-1 in a playoff appearance. The former Packers coach for 13 seasons has a 149-95-2 (.610) regular-season record overall and 10-9 in the playoffs with one Super Bowl ring.

• McCarthy's Cowboys teams are 4-1 against his former division in the NFC North, including 2-0 against the Vikings. Dallas has won all three trips to U.S. Bank Stadium with three different starting quarterbacks, including Prescott in his rookie 2016 season followed by Andy Dalton in 2020 and Cooper Rush in 2021.

• McCarthy on the Cowboys' porous run defense: "We don't scheme them out of their gaps. When a team runs for over 200 yards, we [do] need to answer questions about it. We recognize that. As far as being out of gaps, obviously it's like anything. We had a missed assignment and [Aaron] Jones hit the hole, bounced it and it was a huge play in the game."