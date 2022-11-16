Will the Vikings' run continue against the 6-3 Dallas Cowboys? Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer preview the matchup and discuss quarterback Kirk Cousins' continued connection with receiver Justin Jefferson. What stands out about Cousins' play? Who do they have winning the game?
Listen and subscribe to the Access Vikings podcast:
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts |
