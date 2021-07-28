COVID-19 hospitalizations now exceed 200 in Minnesota, doubling over the last two weeks amid concerns over a coronavirus delta variant and its threat to unvaccinated people.

The 202 hospitalizations reported Wednesday in Minnesota include 56 people requiring intensive care because of breathing problems or other complications from their coronavirus infections — and represent a sharp increase from the 90 hospitalizations reported July 14.

While more than 3 million people have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Minnesota, that still leaves a third of the eligible 12 and older population unprotected and at risk for severe illness.

"The majority of our hospital patients are not vaccinated; that's what we are seeing," said Dr. Carolyn Ogland, chief medical officer of North Memorial Health, which operates hospitals in Robbinsdale and Maple Grove. "It's not 100%, but a very high percent."

COVID-19 activity had declined in late spring and early summer in Minnesota, prompting Gov. Tim Walz and state leaders to rescind a public indoor mask mandate and capacity and social distancing restrictions on businesses and social gatherings. Infections have increased since the end of last month, though, with the positivity rate of COVID-19 diagnostic testing rising from 1.1% to 2.8%.

Pandemic levels remain well off their peaks in Minnesota — which in November reported its highest positivity rate of 15.4% and its highest hospitalization count of 1,864 — but hospital and public health officials said an increase in vaccinations is needed to ward off or lessen the next wave.

The state on Wednesday reported another 625 coronavirus infections and four COVID-19 deaths, raising its pandemic totals to 611,458 infections and 7,660 deaths.

High and rising levels of COVID-19 in Southern and Western states prompted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday to recommend mask-wearing by vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals in K-12 schools and any U.S. counties with substantial or high viral transmission levels.

Fourteen Minnesota counties have rates of at least 50 infections per 100,000 per week right now that would trigger the federal mask-wearing advisory. State education and health leaders were still discussing Wednesday how to implement the federal recommendations.

Smaller counties could see their rates change quickly, making it difficult for health officials to advise them when to wear masks. However, the use of a one-week rate should reduce the counties that "yo-yo" off and on that mask-wearing list, state health spokesman Doug Schultz said.

"We don't think it's likely to be an on one day, off the next, thing," he said.

State health and education commissioners scheduled a media briefing at 2 p.m. Wednesday to discuss the latest recommendations.

The share of Minnesotans who always wear masks has declined to 10%, according to survey data published by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation. That's down from a high of 79% when the state mandate was in effect. None of the three COVID-19 vaccines is approved for children younger than 12, so public mask-wearing remains more common among parents and smaller children.

Gov. Tim Walz on Wednesday commended 14 Black-owned barber shops and salons for taking part in a federal education program in which they will talk to their customers about the importance of vaccination.

Vaccination rates are above 90% among senior citizens, who are at greatest risk of COVID-19 illness or death, but they are lower for younger adults and among younger members of minority groups. The first-dose vaccination rate among Black Minnesotans 12 and older is 52%, compared with the overall rate among all Minnesotans 12 and older of 66.8%

"The COVID-19 vaccines save lives and every conversation that shares that message matters," Walz said in a statement. "Anyone can be a strong advocate for these vaccines — whether you're a doctor advising patients, a sibling talking to a loved one, or a barber cutting your neighbor's hair."

While some vaccine hesitancy is due to political opposition and anger over the COVID-19 restrictions imposed over the last year, others have waited because of safety or other concerns.

Ogland said caregivers should patiently address such concerns and questions among people who are still digesting the latest scientific information about the vaccines, rather than badgering them into shots when they still have fears. She supported the CDC mask-wearing advice to reduce viral transmission and buy time for vaccine campaigns to work.

"It's a safe and it's a wise move," she said, "while we try to help the country get to a higher vaccination rate."

Jeremy Olson • 612-673-7744