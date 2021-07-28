State health and education officials are recommending — but not requiring — that Minnesota school districts mandate indoor mask wearing for all students and teachers this fall, whether or not they have received a COVID-19 vaccine.

The new guidance from the state of Minnesota, released Wednesday, closely follows newly updated recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy of Pediatrics. Both groups said masks are again needed in schools because of the ongoing surge in cases related to the spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus, and because people under 12 are not yet eligible for a vaccine.

But because Gov. Tim Walz no longer retains the emergency powers that allowed the state to mandate mask-wearing earlier in the pandemic, decisions about masking, social distancing and other precautionary measures will be left to local school districts.

In a statement, officials also urged everyone over the age of 12 to get vaccinated before the start of classes, school sports and activities to avoid the potential of spreading the virus to people who can't get the vaccine or are at high risk of complications because of other conditions. Education Commissioner Heather Mueller said those measures are necessary to maintain the kind of in-person instruction that wasn't possible in some places for much of the last year.

"In-person learning is critical, not only when it comes to academics, but also for our students' social-emotional well-being and mental health," she said. "As we head back to school this fall, we must implement measures to protect the health and safety of all of our students, staff and families."

Schools will still be required to report new COVID-19 cases to the state, and to mandate mask wearing by everyone on school buses.

Many districts have not yet said whether they'll require masks this fall. A spokesman for Minneapolis Schools said the district will finalize its plans in the next few weeks. St. Paul Public Schools spokesman Kevin Burns said his district will announce its plan Aug. 10.

"The data continues to be fluid as case rates change, and we want to take in as much information as possible," he said. "We will rely on the experts, rely on data and rely on science in order to make the best decision toward our ultimate goal, which is to keep students and staff safe and physically present in our schools."

The Anoka-Hennepin and Osseo school districts have both told families that they will recommend, but not require mask-wearing by anyone unvaccinated — though they cautioned that those guidelines could change depending on new recommendations or changing conditions.

In Rochester, school board members voted this week to require people under age 12 to wear masks. Mask wearing is recommended for older students and adults there, regardless of their vaccine status.

