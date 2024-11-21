Counterpoint: Why local Democrats succeeded with Muslims when national campaigns fell short

To be clear, the reporting from the Star Tribune does address a real dynamic, particularly a “frustration that Democrats take [Muslim] votes for granted while failing to address their concerns.” While out canvassing door to door this year, our leaders had longer conversations than they normally do. Many Muslim voters were incredibly conflicted about not just who to vote for in this election, but whether to vote at all. At a national level too many Democrats did not invest the time, energy and curiosity to meet Muslim voters where they were at. Many national Democrats do not engage in the sort of grassroots organizing we do, that keeps us connected to our community members and reminds us constantly that Muslim voters are not a monolith. Each person has agency and a different self-interest when entering a voting booth.