Counterpoint: Kids can still get hooked on the classics

I would also argue that while I would definitely still be willing to teach Steinbeck in ninth or 10th grade and Fitzgerald’s “The Great Gatsby” to older students, I would never, ever have agreed to teach “Jane Eyre” or “Pride and Prejudice” (though I love both) to high school students. Not 25 years ago and not today. They are simply not texts for 16-year-olds. They were written as adult novels, and they are specific to context with which most high school teens are unfamiliar. “Jane Eyre” references England in the mid- to late 1800s (as does Dickens). Austen’s novels take place in the Regency England of around 1810. These are not universal texts. They are very female-centered, for one thing, and particular to a limited audience.