Counterpoint: Equity in Place housing effort is not the cause of segregation

Orfield’s description of majority BIPOC neighborhoods as “dangerous neighborhoods, served by schools that lead to dropouts and low-income jobs” is the exact type of racial dog-whistle and overly simplistic narrative about our BIPOC communities that serves to undermine political will for affordable housing, both in majority Black and brown communities as well as whiter, wealthier communities. The policy application of his approach would deprive areas of historic disinvestment of resources, at a current moment when there is both unprecedented need and historic opportunity. The rebuilding of Lake Street, the development along the proposed Blue Line extension and the opportunities that exist to build community stability and wealth only happen if resources and policies exist to support a range of communities in many places. As organizations who believe in a need for “both/and” patterns of housing investments in urban and suburban communities, we see this language and approach leading to “neither/nor” as it stifles support for vital affordable housing investments anywhere.