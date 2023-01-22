Last week's column about expired license tabs definitely struck a nerve, with readers filling the Drive's email and voicemail boxes with comments and questions about why so many registrations are overdue.

"It's time to start cracking down," wrote Drive reader Bill, who said he's seen vehicles with tabs a year or more out of date.

Some suggested that motorists may have renewed but did not put current tabs on during the winter months because they don't stick as well in the cold. Others surmised those without current tabs are simply skirting the law.

But most wondered if there was another reason.

"The last time I renewed my tabs [for 2022], I chose to be notified via email when the 2023 tabs were due rather than receive the paper mailing," Drive reader Bruce said. "I've never forgotten to renew tabs until this year, and I cannot find the notice for renewal in my email (including my junk/spam folder). With so many others failing to renew, I wonder if it is possible that a glitch exists in the ... system?"

The Department of Vehicles Services (DVS) gives vehicle owners the option to receive paper notices by mail or electronically by email. Last year, the agency sent more than 4.7 million notices by mail and 795,018 by email.

"They are going out," spokesman Mark Karstedt said. "There is not an internal issue."

Vehicle owners won't get paper notices if they have moved and failed to notify DVS of an address change. The same is true if drivers bought a vehicle and information about the transfer was not provided to DVS. In both cases, notices will be returned to DVS as undeliverable, Karstedt said. Those who opt for electronic notification could miss the email if it lands in junk boxes.

The biggest reason for not getting a reminder: "If you miss a year of renewal, the system doesn't send a notice the following year," Karstedt said.

Motorists can take it upon themselves to know when it's time to renew, Karstedt said: They can simply look at their plate so see what month tabs are due.

They can also go online to drive.mn.gov. After clicking on "Vehicle Services" in the middle of the page, users will find the "Check My Vehicle Status" option on the next page. There, vehicle owners can enter a VIN to verify the status of their tabs and registration.

Drivers also can check their vehicle's status in-person at a DVS registrar office and find out if they have chosen electronic or postal notifications.

Tab and license renewals — fees determined by a vehicle's base value and age — are the state's biggest revenue generator, and Karstedt said DVS has not seen a huge drop-off in renewals.

"A majority of people are doing the right thing and taking care of tabs," Karstedt said. "Even people with good intentions miss stuff. It does not seem to be a big issue."