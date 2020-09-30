A cougar was located dead near where two interstates meet in Bloomington in what state conservations officials say is an extremely rare verified instance of this species of big cat turning up in the Twin Cities area.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) took the adult male cougar Tuesday morning and said it apparently was hit by a vehicle on eastbound Interstate 494 near the exit to northbound I-35W.

The 115-pound animal was taken to the DNR Wildlife Research office in Grand Rapids, where it will undergo a necropsy, the agency said.

"The necropsy may help determine, among other things, if it's wild and where it might have originated," DNR spokesman Harland Hiemstra said Wednesday.

Since 2004 and through the end of 2018, the DNR has tallied 31 verified cougar sightings in Minnesota. One of those was in the Twin Cities area, coming in 2009 in Ramsey County, the DNR said.

It has yet to figure out how the cougar ended up in such an unlikely location and says there is no evidence that Minnesota has a self-sustaining, breeding cougar population, as there are in the western reaches of North Dakota and South Dakota.

The DNR seized the carcass of a cougar Tuesday (Sept. 29, 2020) in Bloomington.

Tammy Thies, executive director of the Wildcat Sanctuary in Sandstone, Minn., said that "we've seen it go both ways, whether it's wild or someone's escaped pet. It would be rare if it's wild, but it's not unheard of."

Experts will look at a variety of clues in making a determination, Thies said, such as whether it's been declawed, has a radio collar or has "teeth worn down in a certain way."

Thies said her sanctuary has about 18 cougars right now, and she confirmed that all are accounted for.