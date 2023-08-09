Watching from afar a year ago after the Timberwolves acquired center Rudy Gobert from Utah, former Arkansas star and longtime NBA forward Corliss Williamson had the same curiosity as a lot of us.

"How is this gonna work?" Williamson said, recalling on Wednesday's Daily Delivery podcast his initial reaction to the trade. "How are they gonna figure out how to play both of those guys on the court at the same time?"

After a first season together disrupted by a lengthy injury to Towns and marked by what could only be politely described as uneven results even when both players were healthy, that question still looms large for the Wolves.

But now Williamson is in a much different position when it comes to assessing it, having been named this summer as an assistant coach with the Wolves.

Though he is only at the beginning stages of studying film and understanding Chris Finch's vision for KAT and Gobert together, Williamson said he is excited about the duo's potential.

"I'm excited about the opportunity to watch these two guys really work together," Williamson said. "Especially when we have a full training camp and hopefully, you know, knock on wood and pray to God, everyone stays healthy."

Williamson, an Arkansas native who won an NCAA title with his home state Razorbacks in 1994, carved out a 12-year NBA career by being versatile and adapting to new roles.

At times the 6-7 Williamson was a back-to-the-basket post-up threat, while at other times he was more of a point forward. He started 293 games, mostly early in his career, but later became a Sixth Man of the Year in 2002 and key reserve for the 2004 NBA champion Pistons.

That Detroit team was known for its defense; Williamson sees the Wolves being a formidable foe on that end when Towns and Gobert are together.

"Just the length (they have)," said Williamson, who figures to work a lot with the Wolves forwards and centers. "I think defensively ... we're gonna be better with those two on the floor."

And the Wolves big men will definitely shoot more threes than Williamson, who made six (on 44 attempts) during his entire NBA career. Towns has already made 839.

Could Williamson have survived today's game? He laughed, but then his competitive nature took hold.

"I think I could have survived because I think I'm a basketball player," he said. "As a basketball player, you're gonna figure out what it takes to get on the court. ... So, if you were to put me in this generation I think early in my career, I would have really worked on developing some type of shot from the perimeter as far as the three point line goes."

Here are four more things to know today:

*Darryl Strawberry's jersey retirement with the St. Paul Saints this weekend is a good reminder of just how much damage he did in 29 games in 1996: 18 home runs in 108 at bats and a 1.000 slugging percentage.

*New Vikings corner Byron Murphy is listed in this ESPN piece on potential breakout players in 2023.

*Speaking of the Vikings, it is interesting (but not unusual) that their kicker situation is unresolved in August.

*Given how little run support the Twins have given Sonny Gray this year, it was surprising to discover Tuesday's 6-0 loss was the first time they were shut out this year in a Gray start.