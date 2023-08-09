Anthony Edwards was fined $50,000 by the NBA for a chair-swinging incident after the Timberwolves were eliminated in the NBA playoffs in Denver.

The Wolves' All-Star guard missed a three-pointer that would have tied the game, which the Nuggets won 112-109 to claim the best-of-seven series in five games. As he raced off the court and into the tunnwas leaving the court, Edwards swung a folding chair that hit two workers.

Denver police cited Edwards for third-degree assault, but the case was dismissed in July.

The Nuggets went on to win the NBA title. Edwards, following the season, agreed to a five-year contract extension that could reach $260 million.

NBA head of basketball operations Joe Dumars announced the fine in a statement that read, "Anthony Edwards has been fined $50,000 for recklessly swinging a chair in frustration that struck two bystanders as he exited the court at the conclusion of the Timberwolves' playoff game against the Denver Nuggets on April 25 at Ball Arena. In accordance with the collective bargaining agreement, the league's review of this matter was deferred until after the criminal investigation into the player's conduct concluded."