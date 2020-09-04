Q: What should you say to people who can't pick up on social cues that they're interrupting you?

A: There are a few things you could say when people interrupt you. One would be, "Excuse me, do you mind if I finish my thought?" This does a couple of things: It reminds them they have overstepped, and it allows them to see the graciousness in you.

If I am in a business setting and I am interrupted while speaking, I redirect by saying, "We can get through this a lot faster if you allow me to finish my thought. If you'd like to add some value to the topic, I am really open to that."

Try not to lose your cool. Some people get very excited in conversations and want to get their point in. If you are having a lighthearted conversation with someone you know, try to be mindful of this and not get upset.

TONI DUPREE, etiquette expert and founder of Etiquette & Style by Dupree

A: Being interrupted, whether by someone you hardly know or someone you know well, can get awkward. Generally we view people interrupting us as rude, but often they don't realize they're even doing it and it is not done with ill intention.

While you might want to say something a bit harsh because of frustration or annoyance, it's more effective to speak kindly. Making the other person feel bad can potentially put them on the defensive. Some examples of what you can say:

"If you don't mind letting me finish, then I'd love to hear what you have to say."

"Please allow me to finish."

"I'm sure you didn't mean it, but you just interrupted me, which makes me feel as though you don't want to hear what I have to say."

Saying something when you're interrupted is important because it allows people to recognize their behavior to increase self-awareness.

DIANA MANDELL, dating and relationship expert