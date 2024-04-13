Cooper linebacker Emmanuel Karmo, the state's No. 1 football recruit in the 2025 class, announced his commitment Friday night to play for the Gophers and coach P.J. Fleck.

The 6-2, 225-pound Karmo is ranked as a four-star prospect. He had scholarship offers from more than a dozen major conference programs, including finalists Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, Nebraska, Southern California and Wisconsin.

"I'm aware I had many opportunities to choose from," Karmo posted on X. "I'd like to express my appreciation to every program that recruited me. With that being said, I'm staying home."

Karmo, who took two unofficial visits to the Gophers last month, is the fifth prospect in the program's 2025 class, a class that includes four-star quarterback Jackson Kollock.

Ohio tight end Cross Nimmo committed to the Gophers on Thursday. Nimmo, who played at Lake Catholic High School, also had offers from Illinois, Louisville and Rutgers among others. He also made unofficial visits to Illinois and Louisville this spring.



































