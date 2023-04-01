Raghavan Iyer, teacher, cookbook author and advocate for Indian cuisine, died Friday night. He was 61.

Terry Erickson, his partner of more than 40 years, shared the news on Facebook: "It is with a heavy and sad heart I must tell you of Raghavan's passing this evening. He died peacefully at University of California San Francisco hospital."

"Raghavan had the remarkable ability to be a friend to everyone he met — and he seemed to have met everyone, at least in the culinary world," said Lee Svitak Dean, former editor of the Star Tribune's Taste section. "He always had an encouraging word for the writers and cookbook authors he met along his journey. His appetite for knowledge — and his ability to teach — brought him into kitchens all over the globe, from home cooks to college campuses and corporate lunchrooms."

Born and raised in Mumbai, India, Iyer initially studied chemistry before making the adventurous move to pursue a degree in hospitality from Southwest State University in Marshall, Minn. On his first day in the United States, he met and would fall in love with Erickson.

Craving a taste of home and nourishing vegetarian food, he embarked on a lifelong study of Indian cuisine by writing home to his grandmother and elder sister. Through correspondence, they guided him into the kitchen and through the spice pantry to those desired flavors. Thus began his life's mission to share that knowledge with his adopted home state and American home cooks.

A serendipitous meeting with an editor at Minnesota-based Betty Crocker brought Iyer and Indian cooking into homes in middle America and ushered in an era of Indian cooking. After dazzling several people at General Mills (Betty Crocker's parent company), Iyer cheekily asked, "Is Betty ready for Indian?" Until that point, the company had published only an Italian and Chinese cookbook under the Betty Crocker brand. In 2001, his first book, "Betty Crocker's Indian Home Cooking," was published.

It would be the first of several cookbooks he would author. "The Turmeric Trail: Recipes and Memories From an Indian Childhood" (2002) and the seminal "660 Curries: The Gateway to Indian Cooking" (2008), a tome that further explored the rich and saucy stews and dishes in an impressive 800 pages followed. He has won awards from both the James Beard Foundation and the International Association of Culinary Professionals. His final book, published just months ago, traced the history of curry through the Indian diaspora and around the globe, "On the Curry Trail: Chasing the Flavor That Seduced the World."

Along with authoring cookbooks, Iyer was an avid teacher, a familiar face at Cooks of Crocus Hill, frequent guest on "The Splendid Table" with its host — and Iyer's friend — Lynne Rossetto Kasper, as well as a frequent Star Tribune recipe contributor.

With the release of Iyer's last book, Rosetto Kasper said, "He's a born teacher. He has that wonderful gift — his enthusiasm, his kindness. He never talks down to anyone."

Longtime Twin Cities food personality Sue Zelickson, said, "He's a gentle giant and who brought his past life into his future and changed the future of so many people."

Iyer will leave a lasting legacy among chefs and home cooks.

"I will turn to his recipes for years to come, as will so many cooks," said Svitak Dean. "His legacy of extraordinary food and the history behind it will last generations. He was beloved."

In addition to Erickson, Iyer is survived by their adult son, Robert. In his social media post, Erickson said a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

"Thank you for all your thoughts and well wishes," he said. "He never saw a difference between family and friends, so I'm sorry for your loss as well."