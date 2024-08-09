Continue, expand gunshot detection

The current seven miles or so of sensors are in parts of north and south Minneapolis. Now city officials want to extend the reach on the South Side, including the Whittier and Lyn-Lake areas where more violent crimes have been reported since 2020. The MPD wants the City Council to approve a three-year contract extension with SoundThinking, the Fremont, Calif.-based tech company that developed ShotSpotter, at a cost of roughly $963,000. The company reports that its system is being used in more than 160 cities.