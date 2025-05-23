Catherine Rapp and Mariah Nguyen scored in the first half as Minnesota Aurora FC opened their fourth USL W League season with a 2-0 victory over Rochester FC on Thursday at TCO Stadium in Eagan.
The Aurora, in their first season under coach Jen Larrick, remained unbeaten in USL W League regular-season games. In their first three seasons, the Aurora won three Heartland Division titles and two league regular-season titles while compiling a 33-0-3 record.
Rapp opened the scoring in the 21st minute and Nguyen, in her fourth season with the Aurora, extended the Aurora’s lead in the 44th minute. Goalkeeper Taylor Kane earned the shutout victory for the Aurora.
Rochester FC’s roster includes Zerina Markovic, an 18-year old midfielder who is member of the Bosnian National team; Putri Sazali, a defender who is a member of the Singapore National team and Jada Brown, who played professionally in Poland last year.
The Aurora next play at RKC Third Coast on Sunday in Racine, Wis.