Congress votes in third day of House speaker stalemate
The speaker's chair of the U.S. House sat empty for a third day Thursday, as Republican leader Kevin McCarthy failed anew on the seventh of an excruciating string of ballots.
Politics
'2023 is the year': Minnesota Democrats unveil bill to legalize recreational marijuana
With Democrats controlling the House and Senate, legalization could happen this year, lawmakers said.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Dry and colder, high 26
The snow is finally letting up across Minnesota but expect slightly colder temperatures over the next few days.
Business
A dismal 2022 for Twin Cities home builders
High interest rates crushed demand and forced builders to pivot to apartments.
TV & Media
TV shows to watch this week: 'NCIS' agents trade gunfire and gags in crossover event
Neal Justin also recommends a yacht rock doc, police procedural with Scott Cann and "Boys in Blue."