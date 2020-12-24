Star backs, dissimilar workloads
Friday's game between the Vikings and the Saints features two top running backs who received lucrative contract extensions on the same day, just before the season began. While the Vikings' Dalvin Cook has one of heaviest workloads in the NFL, the Saints have scaled back Alvin Kamara's work amid a foot injury.
Alvin Kamara Stats Dalvin Cook
25 Age 25
14 Games 13
165 Rushing attempts 297
777 Rushing yards 1,484
4.7 Yards per carry 5
10 Rushing TDs 15
80 Receptions 42
739 Receiving yards 349
9.2 Yards per catch 8.3
5 TD catches 1
