Star backs, dissimilar workloads

Friday's game between the Vikings and the Saints features two top running backs who received lucrative contract extensions on the same day, just before the season began. While the Vikings' Dalvin Cook has one of heaviest workloads in the NFL, the Saints have scaled back Alvin Kamara's work amid a foot injury.

Alvin Kamara Stats Dalvin Cook

25 Age 25

14 Games 13

165 Rushing attempts 297

777 Rushing yards 1,484

4.7 Yards per carry 5

10 Rushing TDs 15

80 Receptions 42

739 Receiving yards 349

9.2 Yards per catch 8.3

5 TD catches 1