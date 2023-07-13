The city of Minneapolis and the Minnesota Department of Human Rights will appear in Hennepin County court Thursday to urge a judge to approve an agreement describing a sweeping slate of police reforms.

If Judge Karen Janisch issues a consent decree approving the 144-page agreement, Minneapolis and its police department will be legally required to implement changes that the city and human rights department negotiated over several months, according to Human Rights Department (MDHR) spokesperson Taylor Putz.

"This comes after we spent months with the city negotiating and engaging with and hearing from community members and police officers and bringing their ideas right to the negotiating table to then implement into the consent decree," Putz said.

MDHR charged the city last spring with a pattern of discriminatory policing for over a decade preceding the murder of George Floyd in 2020. The state and city then came together to negotiate a settlement agreement, which was finalized by the city and MDHR in March. The agreement seeks to rectify the root causes of police misconduct by restricting aggressive tactics, bolstering police accountability systems and supporting officers' wellness.

The state engaged many community members prior to the creation of the settlement agreement, with families of individuals killed by police saying they could see their contributions embedded in the document.

But as the city and MDHR near court approval of their settlement agreement, community groups are asking the judge not to accept the document without amending details they view as impediments to real reform.

Also to be considered at the hearing are the concerns of police watchdog Communities United Against Police Brutality (CUAPB) and government accountability groups Minnesota Coalition on Government Information (MNCOGI) and the Transparency Institute, which filed amici briefs weighing in with their analysis of the agreement.

CUAPB praised the bulk of the proposed consent decree but sounded an alarm at select clauses that ostensibly permit the police union contract to supersede promises of reforms. These include statements that police disciplinary decisions will be documented and reported only in a way "consistent with any collective bargaining agreements" and that "nothing in this agreement will be interpreted as obligating the city or any unions to violate and/or waive any rights or obligations under the terms of the collective bargaining agreements."

"That means cops can sidestep anything in this consent decree by putting it in their union contract," CUAPB volunteer Andrew Kluis told attendees at a community review of the settlement agreement last month.

MNCOGI also asked the court not to approve the settlement agreement as written, for fear the document would interfere with the state Data Practices Act. The nonprofit is suing the city for information on the "coaching" of police officers for sustained instances of misconduct — a softer personnel action that falls short of official discipline, which is subject to public disclosure.

The group opposes the settlement agreement's explicit definition of "discipline" as excluding routine supervision or coaching because that issue remains unresolved in their pending lawsuit.

After Janisch issues her order determining the final consent decree between the city and MDHR, an independent monitor will be appointed to ensure the city enforces it. MDHR is in the process of choosing finalists among six companies that applied to be the monitor. Community listening sessions will follow, with dates to be posted on MDHR's website.