The Minneapolis City Council Friday morning unanimously approved a sweeping plan to reform policing that aims to reverse years of systemic racial bias.

The 11-0 vote means that the public will soon be able to see the 144-page settlement agreement between the city and the Minnesota Department of Human Rights, which sued the city in the wake of the 2020 murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.

"This is the legacy of George Floyd," City Council President Andrea Jenkins said shortly before the council voted on the agreement.

A late-morning news conference was planned by Mayor Jacob Frey, Minnesota Human Rights Commissioner Rebecca Lucero and other officials.

This is a developing story. Check startribune.com for updates.