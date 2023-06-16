Overview

What is this federal report?

Two years ago, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced a "pattern and practice" investigation of the Minneapolis Police Department, the city of Minneapolis and the state of Minnesota. The investigation examined violations of federal law, including the Civil Rights Act, and the use of force against people with disabilities and those engaged in First Amendment protected activities, such as protesting and newsgathering. The Department of Justice report released Friday lays out the long-awaited findings.

What were the findings?

The DOJ found were four main categories of federal law violations.

MPD uses excessive force, causing unnecessary death, striking people who are restrained and failing to give medical aid to people in custody. MPD discriminates against Black and Native American people during stops. After the murder of George Floyd in 2020, many officers stopped reporting race, creating gaps in data while failing to address known racial disparities, damaging public trust. MPD violates the First Amendment, retaliating against members of the public and journalists who record their actions. MPD and the city of Minneapolis violate the Americans with Disabilities Act in their actions toward people with behavioral health disabilities. Officers choke, use Tasers and forcibly arrest people who are having mental crises and behaving erratically but otherwise pose no threat to others.

These violations occurred because MPD's training does not ensure constitutional policing, and its accountability system does not allow for fair misconduct investigations.

What happens now?

The city of Minneapolis will negotiate an agreement with the DOJ. That eventual agreement will explain how the city will reform the police department to stop violating the rights of residents. The agreement must then be approved by a federal court, which will issue an order enforcing compliance, called a consent decree.

Typically, the consent decree will identify an independent monitor — a team of experts who understand large-city policing — to make sure the settlement agreement is carried out and keep the court and public informed along the way.

Where have the federal government and the DOJ used consent decrees before?

The Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act of 1994 allows the DOJ to sue state and local governments whose law enforcement officers exhibit a pattern or practice of depriving individuals of their constitutional rights.

Since 1994, the DOJ has entered into consent decrees with many cities, including Pittsburgh; Los Angeles; Baltimore; New Orleans; Seattle; Portland, Ore.; Albuquerque, N.M.; and Newark, N.J., where Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara is from. His experience navigating Newark's consent decree played a major role in his hiring last year.

Most consent decrees have been federal. In Chicago, the DOJ under President Barack Obama found federal law violations by the Chicago Police Department following the 2015 killing of Laquan McDonald, but because the DOJ under President Donald Trump declined to negotiate a consent decree with the city, the state attorney general ultimately stepped in.

How long do consent decrees generally last?

There is no specific end date.

A city can ask for a consent decree to be lifted after demonstrating that it has made measurable changes to create a community-oriented police force that acts constitutionally. The court would have to agree.

Pittsburgh's consent decree lasted five years. In Los Angeles, it lasted 13 years.