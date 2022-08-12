The Columbus Clippers scored all their runs on four homers to edge the St. Paul Saints 8-6 on Thursday night at CHS Field.
Trenton Brooks hit a two-run shot in the second inning. Oscar Mercado had a three-run blast and Gabriel Arias a two-run clout, both in the fifth inning, and Arias went deep again with nobody aboard in the ninth.
The Saints' Matt Wallner had a two-run homer, in the seventh, to cut his team's deficit to two runs.
Caleb Hamilton had a two-run double for St. Paul and Michael Helman a one-run double. The Saints' other run came home on a wild pitch in the eighth inning.
