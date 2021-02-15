Cold Monday. Frigid Air Finally Fades This Week

2nd Coldest Valentine's Days on Record

Valentine's Day 2021 was the 2nd coldest Valentine's Days on record at MSP with a high of -4F. Note that the coldest Valentine's Day on record was -5F back in 1920.

Coldest Morning Lows in 2 Years

The actual air temperature on Monday morning could dip to around -20F to -25F in the Twin Cities metro, which would be the first time we've been that cold in nearly 2 years! The last time the mercury dipped below -20F in the metro was back in late January 2019 with the coldest low temperature of -28F on January 30th, 2019. Note that in 2019, the metro had 3 consecutive nights with low temps in the -20s... Uffda!

9 Consecutive Days With Sub +10F Highs

Sunday, February 14th was the 9th consecutive day with sub +10F high temps at MSP. The forecast calls for sub +10F highs again on Monday and Tuesday, which would bring our stretch to 11 consecutive days and would put us 8th longest stretch on record.

Frigid Air Finally Fades...

The core of the Arctic air will finally being to subside over the next several days with much warmer temps expected by next weekend. Sure, it'll still be quite cold across much of the nation through the first half of the week, but temp will moderate slowly through the week.

Extended Temperature Outlook

Here's the extended weather outlook for Minneapolis through the end of next week. Note that temperatures will stay VERY chilly during the first half of the week with readings running nearly -15F to -35F below average. The good news is that there will be some improvement during the 2nd half of the week as highs warm into the teens above zero for the first time since February 5th. Highs could warm into the 20s and 30s next weekend, which will be some +50F warmer than it was on Sunday and Monday morning!

Monday Weather Outlook

Here's the weather outlook for Minneapolis on Monday. It'll be another cold day with highs struggling to get above 0F by the afternoon. Northwesterly winds at 5-10mph will keep wind chill values in the subzero range all day.

Monday Meteograms for Minneapolis

The meteograms for Minneapolis on Monday show very cold conditions through the day with feels like temps staying in the teens below zero. The actual air temperature may climb to near 0F, but the NW wind of 10mph to 15mph through the day will make it feel even colder.

Monday Weather Outlook

Here's the weather outlook across the region for Monday, which shows temperatures running well below average. Many locations will be nearly -25F to -35F below normal with most locations not warming above zero.

Extended Temperature Outlook

Here's the ECMWF & GFS extended temperature outlook for Minneapolis through the 3rd week of February. Note that temperature readings will still be running well below average through early next week. The good news is that the deep freeze looks to ease late next week with highs approaching the freezing mark by next weekend!

8-14 Day Temperature Outlook

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, the 8 to 14 day temperature outlook suggests warmer than average temperatures returning to the Upper Midwest by the last week of February.

Cold Monday. Frigid Air Finally Fades This Week

By Todd Nelson, filling in for Douglas

Welcome to the land of 10,000 frozen lakes. Minnesotans definitely have bragging rights when it comes to enduring the cold. Even the Bold North can get a brain freeze just standing outside. Uffda!

Sunday was our 9th consecutive sub +10 degree high temp at the MSP Airport. With Today and tomorrow added to that list, we'll likely endure the 8th longest sub +10F period on record. The record was 15 days, most recently in January of 1974.

This is some of the coldest weather we've seen in nearly 2 years. In fact, it doesn't get this cold that often anymore. According to Climate Central there has been less extreme cold with the lowest temperature at the MSP Airport increasing nearly +12 degrees since1970!

It'll be another frigid day today with subzero temps and dangerous wind chill continuing across much of the region. A light dusting of snow on Wednesday marks the return of 'warmer' weather. The deep freeze fades over the coming days with an honest chance of cracking the 32 degree mark by Sunday. Hallelujah! Freezing never felt so good!

Extended Forecast

MONDAY: Frigid. Feels like -30F. Winds: N 5. High: -2.

MONDAY NIGHT: Clear and cold. Feels Like -25F. Winds: NW 5. Low: -16.

TUESDAY: Cold blue sky. Feels like -15F. Winds: SE 5. High: 8.

WEDNESDAY: Light snow. Roads become icy again. Winds: SE 5-10. Wake-up: -7. High: 13.

THURSDAY: Lingering AM flake or two. Winds: WNW 5. Wake-up: 2. High: 17.

FRIDAY: Peeks of sun. Continued warming. Winds: WNW 5. Wake-up: 1. High: 18.

SATURDAY:Mix of sun and clouds. Heat wave?Winds: S 5-10. Wake-up: 5 High: 26.

SUNDAY:Flurries. Freezing never felt so good! Winds: WSW 5-15. Wake-up: 7 High: 32.

This Day in Weather History

February 15th

1921: An early blast of spring weather invades Minnesota. Thunderstorms were reported across the southern portion of the state. Winona had a high of 67.

Average High/Low for Minneapolis

February 15th

Average High: 29F(Record: 63F set in 1921)

Average Low: 13F (Record: -25Fset in 1875)

Record Rainfall: 0.87" set in 1967

Record Snowfall: 8.5" set in 1967

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

February 13th

Sunrise: 7:13am

Sunset: 5:42pm

Hours of Daylight: ~10hours & 28minutes

Daylight GAINEDsinceyesterday: ~ 2 minutes & 55seconds

Daylight GAINEDsince WinterSolstice (December 21st): ~ 1 hour & 42minutes

Moon Phase for February 15th at Midnight

3.5 Days Before First Quarter Moon

What's in the Night Sky?

"Many know thatSiriusis the brightest star visible in Earth's night sky. But the second-brightest star – Canopus in the constellationCarina the Keel– isn't nearly as well known. That's because it's located so far south on the celestial sphere. Tonight, think about – or look for – a star that northern stargazers rarely see. Because it's so bright, Canopus is easily visible, even on a moonlit night. Northern stargazers sometimes travel south in winter, just to be able to glimpse this star. Wait? Easily visible? Well … it is if you live far enough south on Earth's globe.Canopusnever rises above the horizon for locations north of about37 degrees north latitude. In the United States, that line runs from roughly Richmond, Virginia; westward to Bowling Green, Kentucky; through Trinidad, Colorado; and onward to San Jose, California – just south of San Francisco. Extend that line of latitude around the world to know who on the globe can see this star. You must be south of this line of latitude to be able to see Canopus."

See more from Earth Sky HERE:

National High Temps Monday

Here's a look at weather conditions across the nation on Saturday, which shows temps running well below average across much of the nation. Interestingly, a number of these temps in the Central US will be record cold high temps for Saturday.

National Forecast Map For Monday

The weather map on Saturday shows messy weather conditions across the southern tier of the nation. Areas of rain, snow and ice will be possible in many locations. By Sunday, a major winter storm will unfold across the Central & Southern US.

National Weather Outlook

Here's the weather outlook through Sunday, which shows very active weather across the nation. A powerful Pacific storm system will push through the Rockies and move into the Southern US with widespread heavy snow and ice. This could be a crippling storm system for some as winter weather in these parts is quite rare.

7 Day Precipitation Outlook

The precipitation potential over the next 7 days shows heavier precipitation in the Southeastern US with several inches of rain and flooding possible across the Southeastern US. Meanwhile, areas of heavier precipitation, including heavy snow in the Western Mountains will be possible.

7 Day Snowfall Potential

The extended ECMWF snowfall forecast shows heavy snow continuing in the high elevations in the Western US, while another round of heavy snow will be possible in the Southern US and into the Northeast.

2020 Severe Weather in Review

"2020 was a relatively average year overall by the numbers. However, there were anomalies within the overall average numbers. Most notable was the lack of strong and violent tornadoes during the May/June time period. This period of very few strong and violent tornadoes led to the first May without a moderate or high risk convective outlook issued and the fewest May tornado watches on record. Despite much below normal tornado activity in May and June, total tornado fatalities (76) were well above normal. 71 of these 76 fatalities occurred from January 10 to April 22 with only 5 fatalities during the rest of the year."

See more from NOAA's SPC HERE:

Climate Stories

"Allergy seasons getting longer and more severe thanks to climate change"

"For many people, the beauty of spring is countered by the sneezing, runny nose and itchy eyes of allergies that come with the warmer weather. For those people, science has some bad news – climate change seems to be making pollen season longer and more severe. The new study, led by scientists at the University of Utah, compiled almost 30 years of measurements from 60 pollen count stations across the US and Canada. They found that by 2018, the pollen season was starting 20 days earlier, lasting 10 days longer, and involving 21 percent higher pollen concentrations than in 1990. The team says that tree pollen levels increased more than that of other plants, and Texas and the Midwestern US saw the highest increases in pollen counts. So why are pollen levels going up? Perhaps unsurprisingly, the researchers link it to the warmer temperatures brought about by climate change."

See more from New Atlas HERE:

"With Climate Change, Colorado Ski Seasons Are Getting Shorter"

"It's been a tough winter for many Colorado ski areas. Until recently, the central and northern mountains were starved for snow; meanwhile, the southern mountains were seeing more than their fair share, going against pre-season predictions. But these flip-flops in forecasts and surprise storm patterns may become more common in the future. A 2008 report by theWestern Water Assessment showed that statewide temperatures across Colorado had increased by two degrees since 1977 — a substantial warmup that's continuing to affect ski areas. "The impacts of climate change are going to differ from region to region, but across the board, research is indicating a shortening of the ski season due to rising average temperatures and a reduction in snowfall," says Natalie Ooi, head of the Ski Area Management department at Colorado State University. TheNational Integrated Drought Information Systemhad long focused its work on the effects of climate change on the agriculture and ranching industries in the Intermountain West. But after the Outdoor Industry of America released a report in 2017 noting its economic impact, the NIDIS decided to expand its scope. Realizing that the outdoors industry could benefit from its services, NIDIS put out a call for research proposals."

See more from West World HERE:

"California's rainy season is starting about a month later than it did in the 1960s, researchers say"

"California's annual rainy season is getting underway about 27 days later now than it did in the 1960s, according to new research. Instead of starting in November, the onset of the rains is now delayed until December, and the rain, when it comes, is being concentrated during January and February. "The onset of the rainy season has been progressively delayed since the 1960s, and as a result the precipitation season has become shorter and sharper in California," said Jelena Lukovic, the lead author of the study. Lukovic is a climate scientist at the University of Belgrade in Serbia. Less rain is falling in the so-called shoulder seasons of autumn and spring, and more is falling during the core winter months. The worst fires occur in the fall, rather than in the hottest summer months, because that's when vegetation is at its maximum dryness."

See more from LA Times HERE:

