Twins righthander Kenta Maeda leads major league baseball's starting pitchers in WHIP (walks + hits per innings pitched) at 0.72. His opponent tonight, Cleveland's Shane Bieber, is dominating the rest of the statistical battles.

Bieber is 7-0 with a 1.25 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 57.2 innings, leading the majors in wins, ERA and strikeouts. His 1.60 FIP (fielding independent pitching) is also baseball's best. He's 5-0 in 10 games (nine starts) vs. the Twins with 76 Ks in 59.2 innings.

The Twins and Cleveland begin a three-game series (7:10 p.m., FSN) at Target Field with rain in the forecast. The teams are battling Chicago for first place in the American League Central; they are tied for second, a game behind the White Sox.

The Twins put second baseman Luis Arraez on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to Wednesday, because of left knee tendinitis and recalled pitcher Devin Smeltzer from the St. Paul site.

Phil Miller took a look at the baseball playoff scenario in a nice enterprise story here.

Maeda is 4-1 with a 2.77 ERA in his first season with the Twins after coming from the Dodgers for "The Bazooka" Brusdar Graterol.

Lineups:

CLEVELAND

Francisco Lindor, SS

Cesar Hernandez, 2B

Jose Ramirez, 3B

Carlos Santana, 1B

Franmil Reyes, DH

Tyler Naquin, RF

Josh Naylor, LF

Roberto Perez, C

Delino DeShields, CF

TWINS

Jorge Polanco, SS

Josh Donaldson, 3B

Eddie Rosario, LF

Nelson Cruz, DH

Miguel Sano, 1B

Jake Cave, RF

Byron Buxton, CF

Marwin Gonzalez, 2B

Ryan Jeffers, C

Shane Bieber photo by Star Tribune's Carlos Gonzalez