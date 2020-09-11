Three-game series at Target Field

Friday, 7:10 p.m. • FSN, 830-AM RHP Shane Bieber (7-0, 1.25 ERA) vs. RHP Kenta Maeda (4-1, 2.77 ERA)

Saturday, 7:07 p.m. • Ch. 9, 830-AM RHP Zach Plesac (3-1, 1.32) vs. LHP Rich Hill (1-1, 3.86)

Sunday, 1:10 p.m. • FSN, 830-AM RHP Triston McKenzie (2-0, 2.57) vs. RHP Michael Pineda (1-0, 2.77)

Cleveland update

Manager Terry Francona, recovering from surgery and blood clotting issues, has not returned to the bench. Coach Sandy Alomar Jr. is acting manager. … This is the final meeting this season with the Twins as the teams battle the White Sox for the American League Central title. … Bieber seems to have a lock on the AL Cy Young Award as he leads MLB in wins, ERA and strikeouts (94). … Plesac is back in the team's good graces after a brief demotion following an unauthorized night out in Chicago on Aug. 8. … The player who was with Plesac that night, RHP Mike Clevinger, was traded with OF Greg Allen to the Padres at the deadline for seven players, including three of San Diego's top prospects.

Today’s starting pitcher for the Indians, Shane Bieber, has looked like a Cy Young winner.

Twins update

The Twins had two days off after Tuesday's doubleheader split in St. Louis. … Maeda's WHIP of 0.72 leads all major leaguers. … The Twins are 18-5 at Target Field and 4-3 vs. Cleveland. … DH Nelson Cruz leads the majors in OPS (1.117) and slugging percentage (.685) and is second in home runs (15). The franchise record for home runs through the first 60 games of a season is 22, by Harmon Killebrew in 1959. … On the injured list are C Mitch Garver (intercostal strain), RF Max Kepler (left adductor strain), P Jake Odorizzi (chest contusion) and C Alex Avila (lower back strain).

CHRIS MILLER