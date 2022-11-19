Rosemount football coach Jeff Erdmann wasn't keen on deviating from the formula his team used to enter Friday's Class 6A state tournament semifinal undefeated.

Mistake-free football, particularly on offense, was the plan. Then the Irish could ride the state's best defense to the Prep Bowl.

The plan came together. Rosemount defeated Eden Prairie 14-10 at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Irish (12-0) advance to the Prep Bowl at 7 p.m. Dec. 2 and face top-ranked and fellow unbeaten Maple Grove.

The Irish defeated Eden Prairie 14-7 on Sept. 22. The Eagles were better in the rematch. So was Rosemount.

"Overall, we just wanted to be even more physical, to bring it to 'em even harder," standout Irish senior linebacker Kade Gilbertson said.

A 14-7 halftime score required Rosemount to be physical and opportunistic. Jermaine Richardson recovered a botched Eden Prairie return on the opening kickoff and set up the Irish at the Eagles 29-yard line. Rosemount turned to quarterback Landon Danner and running back Jackson Ganser, the latter going 17 yards for a 7-0 lead.

Danner finished with a team-high 67 yards, the culmination of which should warrant an ice bath. And while Danner could take the hits, his teammates dealt Eden Prairie players their share of scrapes and welts.

"There were times where we weren't as physical, and that's when they really got momentum," Eagles linebacker Adam Mertens said.

Eden Prairie (9-3) found the end zone as pulling guard Joseph Zach sprung Liam Berndt for a 17-yard touchdown to tie it 7-7 with 2:11 to play before halftime. Enough time for Rosemount, apparently. Richardson scored from 3 yards out with 17 seconds remaining.

Tightening up in the second half, Rosemount, which didn't attempt a pass all game, worried only about the clock and field position.

Eden Prairie threatened to derail the plan. Trailing 14-10, the Eagles lost a fumble forced by Rosemount's Abid Alam and recovered by Justin Cave. Eden Prairie's final drive ended with four consecutive pass attempts falling incomplete.

"We were very patient because as long as we were in the lead, they don't necessarily run a two-minute offense," Erdmann said. "So it's harder for them to score when they're out of timeouts."