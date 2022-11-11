Minneota did what it needed to do to advance Thursday in the Class 1A volleyball state tournament at Xcel Energy Center. It didn't do that without a fight from unseeded New Life Academy.

The Vikings, the top seed and last year's state runner-up, defeated the Eagles 25-13, 23-25, 25-13, 25-14.

Minneota (32-3) rolled through the first set with little pushback from the Eagles; the Vikings (21-12) finished the set with 14 kills. Meanwhile, New Life Academy made 10 attack errors.

"We were a little bit tense," Minneota coach Hayley Fruin said. "We eventually started playing our ball."

The Eagles did not back down from their high-end competition. New Life senior outside hitter Annika Forbes took things into her own hands and won the second set with consecutive kills. She finished the match with 20 kills.

"We battled point by point," Eagles coach Dede Lawson said. "I'm so proud of how we battled."

The Vikings made the third and fourth sets their own. Minneota senior Ireland Stassen led the way in a number of ways, with 11 kills, 22 assists, 27 digs and two solo blocks.

"We know the environment now," Stassen said. "Now we can go in and play at our level."

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 3, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 1: The Jaguars won three straight games after dropping the opener to upset the No. 7-ranked Gators 22-25, 25-20, 25-21, 25-15. Senior outside hitter Ava Mueller (22) and junior middle hitter Brooklyn Fischer (18) combined for 40 kills for the Jaguars (26-6), and sophomore Kylie Weller had 57 set assists. The Gators fell to 30-3.

Mabel-Canton 3, Pine River-Backus 0: The fifth-ranked Cougars (35-2) got stronger as the match went on, defeating the Tigers 27-25, 25-22, 25-20, 25-15. Sophomore hitter Saijal Slater had 14 kills for Mabel-Canton. Senior Hannah Barchus had a game-high 16 kills for the Tigers.