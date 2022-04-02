FORT MYERS, Fla. — The numbers didn't surprise the Twins, but perhaps comforted them a bit. Chris Archer's velocity hit 92 mph with his first pitch on Friday, and 93 before the first inning was over. There were three straight 94 mph pitches in the second inning, and he eventually reached 95.

"We were seeing him touch 92, 93 in his [informal workout] bullpens, so it gave us confidence that maybe there was even a tick more in the tank," said Derek Falvey, Twins president of baseball operations. "Every bullpen is lighter than what you see in a game, [because] adrenaline in a stadium is different than when there is a real hitter in the box."

Now the Twins think they may have a real find in their rotation, albeit a two-time All-Star. Archer looked healthy and capable in his first start since signing as a free agent, allowing three runs in 2 2/3 innings, but unhappy with only one pitch, a slider that Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud lined onto the left-field berm.

"Walking away healthy was the No. 1 goal, and No. 2 was to fill up the strike zone. For the most part, I did that," said Archer, whose last two seasons were wrecked by surgery on a shoulder and a hip. "My front side feels so good. I put a ton of work in this offseason to get strong and stable. So yeah, I'm really happy with where my stuff was at, outside of a couple of pitches in that last inning."

The Twins guaranteed Archer, who had been pitching to other free agents in Arizona, only $3.5 million for this season, so the risk is fairly light. The reward, if he can return to something close to his previous form, could be large.

"I was elated with what I saw from him today," Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. "His stuff was excellent. He was in and around the zone for the entire start. He looked very comfortable out there on the mound. I was thrilled. He looked excellent."

Rooker back from injury

After eight days of resting a sore shoulder, Twins outfielder Brent Rooker returned to action on Friday, taking five at-bats in a minor-league game. With only four Grapefruit League games remaining, the injury has likely foiled any chance the rookie outfielder had of making the Opening Day roster, but he'll still get a look before the Twins break camp.

"It's been a tough go for Rook, but he's continued to work. He's going to play tomorrow [against] Tampa Bay, and we'll see where he's at," Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. "I can't say for certain how we're handling that situation because he really hasn't been out there for a while."

Gio Urshela also played on the minor-league side Friday, just out of caution. "He kind of demolished his shin with a foul ball [Thursday], was getting a bunch of treatment on it today," Baldelli said of the third baseman. "He got four or five at-bats as the designated hitter, and I assume it all went fine because I haven't heard" otherwise.

South Dakota State envy

Twins reliever Caleb Thielbar has an unexpected problem. "I don't have cable" in his spring training condo, he said. "I'm not sure I can find the game."

The game he wants to watch is the women's NIT championship game, which tips off at 2 p.m. Saturday on CBS Sports Network, and pits Seton Hall against South Dakota State. Thielbar's wife Carissa has been an assistant coach on SDSU's staff for the past seven years.

Thielbar has another conflict, too: He's scheduled to pitch in relief of lefthander Devin Smeltzer during the Twins' Grapefruit League game in Port Charlotte, which begins at noon CDT.

"I'm really happy for her, really proud, but I'm not sure I'll get to watch," he said.

The Jackrabbits finished the season at 23-9 but lost the Summit League championship game to archival South Dakota, which deprived them of a spot in the NCAA tournament. South Dakota State then reeled off five straight wins in the WNIT, including a 78-57 rout of theGophers in the second round and a 62-59 win over UCLA in the semifinals.

"It's good for the team to get to play a few extra games," Thielbar said. "But you also want to go to the big tournament, so it's not the same."

Etc.

Mike Radcliff, the Twins' longtime scout and current vice president of player personnel, will be inducted into the Professional Scouts Hall of Fame on Sunday, and honored on the Hammond Stadium field before the Twins' 1 p.m. game against Baltimore.