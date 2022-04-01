FORT MYERS, Fla. — Carlos Correa had a complaint for Byron Buxton after the Twins' 8-7 victory over the Braves at Hammond Stadium on Friday. "I don't like hitting behind you," Correa said with a huge smile, "because I don't get many chances to drive you in."

Not when Buxton is hitting this way, he won't. Rocco Baldelli batted his two biggest stars in the first two spots in the batting order, and Buxton responded by smashing a pair of home runs and a single in three at-bats, helping the Twins win their fourth straight home game of the spring.

Of course, Correa was hardly bereft against Atlanta lefthander Max Fried, the Braves' Opening Day starter. The shortstop followed Buxton's first-inning home run with a double to deep center, and he followed Buxton's fourth-inning smash onto the grass berm in left field with one of his own. Buxton now has four home runs in Grapefruit League play, Correa has two, and the Twins — who also received a long two-run homer from catcher Ryan Jeffers — have a truckload of optimism about their batting order heading into the 2022 season.

So... The fourth inning was fun 💣💣💣 pic.twitter.com/MlJUxiqZou — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) April 1, 2022

That optimism may even extend to the starting rotation, too, after Chris Archer looked healthy and competent in his first start since signing as a free agent. Archer, a two-time All-Star with the Rays, allowed three runs in 2 2/3 innings, but was unhappy with only one pitch, a slider that Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud lined onto the left-field berm.

"Walking away healthy was the No. 1 goal, and No. 2 was to fill up the strike zone. For the most part, I did that," said Archer, whose last two seasons were wrecked by surgery on his shoulder and his hip. "My front side feels so good. I put a ton of work in this offseason to get strong and stable. So yeah, I'm really happy with where my stuff was at, outside of a couple of pitches in that last inning."

Chris Archer says his 13-batter Twins debut "checked all the boxes" Friday. pic.twitter.com/JX7PPSVCwV — Phil Miller (@MillerStrib) April 1, 2022

The only health scare, in fact, was a brief one: Buxton fouled a pitch off his shin in the second inning, before singling. But when Baldelli and athletic trainer Michael Salazar hurried out to check on them, Buxton greeted them with a one-liner that reflected his positive feelings about this spring.

"They said, 'We should probably just give you another minute,' " Buxton said. "I said, 'Nah, you should probably just get me some bubble wrap.' "