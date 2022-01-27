More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
Vikings
Vikings hire Browns' Adofo-Mensah as general manager
With Kwesi Adofo-Mensah in place, the Vikings will quickly turn their attention to finding Mike Zimmer's replacement as head coach.
Twins
Dominant DH David Ortiz makes Hall of Fame in first year on ballot
This summer's Hall of Fame induction ceremonies took on even more of a Twins tint with the election of David Ortiz, who will join Tony Oliva and Jim Kaat in Cooperstown.
U.S. Pond Hockey youth night
The 17th annual U.S. Pond Hockey Championships started out with a youth night Wednesday night.
Gophers
Long-range bomber Scalia is model of consistency for up-and-down U women's basketball
Junior guard Sara Scalia and her teammates head into a Thursday game at Purdue with a 2-6 record in Big Ten play.
Chief Huffman introduces new appointees
Minneapolis Police Chief Huffman announced the newest appointments to the Minneapolis Police Administration.