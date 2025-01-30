Chickadees find a creative way to keep feathers in top condition — a snow bath

A: At this point in the winter there’s still a great deal of fruit out in nature. Robins that spend the winter here can be found eating crabapples, mountain ash berries, winterberries, rose hips and hackberries, among other things. They’ll try just about anything to see if it’s food. If you have robins around your backyard and would like to put out a treat for them, you could chop up some apple slices, raisins and/or frozen fruit and put it outside in a dish. They’ll eat these even if the fruit freezes.