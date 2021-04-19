Chet Holmgren made it official Monday: The 7-1 Minnehaha Academy basketball star is heading to Gonzaga.

The nation's top-ranked, most highly sought-after recruit from the class of 2021 announced his plans Monday on ESPN and to nearly 14,000 of his followers watching live on Instagram.

Holmgren, sitting on a stage at Minnehaha Academy, stood up and unzipped his black high school hoodie to reveal his choice on a t-shirt.

His list of finalist schools included Georgetown, Memphis, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina and Ohio State.

"It was their consistent approach, how versatile they are on the court and their offensive style," Holmgren said of choosing Gonzaga. "They take their talent and tweak their system based on their personnel. They know how to put it all together."

Among those gathered in the Minnehaha Academy gymnasium to witness the announcement was Jalen Suggs, his former Redhawks teammate who preceded him in going to Gonzaga, holding a Gonzaga Bulldogs t-shirt in his hand.

Holmgren's announcement didn't come as a surprise. Speculation about Holmgren going to Gonzaga started almost as soon as Suggs announced his plans in January 2020 to play for the Bulldogs. As a freshman, Suggs helped lead Gonzaga through an undefeated regular season to the national championship game earlier this month.

"I'm extremely excited for him," said Suggs, who a few hours later announced his plans to turn pro. "Chet's been like a little brother to me. I know he's going to love Gonzaga. I know the campus is going to embrace him with open arms. I wait to see him over there next year."

Suggs had a stellar freshman season, capped off by hitting one of the most memorable shots in Final Four history, a buzzer-beating 3-pointer that sent Gonzaga into the national championship game. The Zags lost to Baylor in the title game.

With a 7-foot-6 wingspan, Holmgren is an extraordinary shot-blocker whose offensive skills extend well beyond his dominating inside play and dunks. He also can play as a shooting guard, creating offense with the dribble and rising over defenders with a nearly unblockable outside shot.

As a senior at Minnehaha Academy, Holmgren averaged 20.8 points, 12.6 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 4.7 blocks, shooting 80% from the field. The Redhawks have won four consecutive state basketball titles.

Holmgren amassed national honors throughout the last several weeks, winning the Naismith Award and the Wootten Award. He was named to the McDonald's All-America team and was selected to the USA Nike Hoop Summit team. He also was the Sports Illustrated All-American Player of the Year.

Locally, he was the Star Tribune's Metro Player of the Year. Last week, after leading the Redhawks to the Class 3A basketball state championship, he was named Minnesota's Mr. Basketball.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.