Chet Holmgren has been a major presence on the high school and college basketball recruiting scene, all the more in recent weeks as his Minnehaha Academy team won the Class 3A boys' basketball title and his college choice has drawn nearer.

The 7-foot-1 senior is set to announce his college selection during the 11 a.m. hour on ESPN's SportsCenter. While the exact time is uncertain, a school Twitter account said to expect the reveal to be at 11:45 a.m. (central time).

Here's some of what's been written about Holmgren and his team in the last year.

