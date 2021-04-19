Jalen Suggs announced Monday that he is declaring for the NBA Draft after one season at Gonzaga, an anticipated move for Minnehaha Academy grad who is expected to be a Top 5 pick.

The news, delivered by Suggs on Twitter and Instagram, came on the same day another Minnehaha Academy star, Chet Holmgren, committed to play for the Gonzaga.

Holmgren, the nation's top-ranked high school recruit, credited Suggs for helping him with his college decision, but few could have hoped Suggs and Holmgren would actually play college hoops together.

Suggs was just too good as a freshman point guard this past season for a Gonzaga team that finished 31-1. He averaged 14.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Zags.

During the NCAA tournament, analyst Charles Barkley was among those saying Suggs should be the first pick in the NBA Draft, which will be held on July 29, less than six weeks after the Draft Lottery on June 22.

With the Zags trying to become the first undefeated championship team since Indiana in 1976, Suggs delivered a signature performance in the NCAA semifinals. He capped it by banking in a three-pointer at the overtime buzzer to give Gonzaga a 93-90 triumph over UCLA.

Gonzaga went on to lose to Baylor in the championship game, but by then, Suggs had etched a place in NCAA history.

Come back to startribune.com later for more on this story.