St. Paul
St. Paul City Council unanimously approves budget, 6.1% levy increase
At a virtual meeting, council members praised the plan, which they said balances the need to effectively and efficiently provide basic city services while also advancing progressive policies.
North Metro
Footage plays key role in first day of testimony at Potter trial
Daunte Wright's mother and a Brooklyn Center officer took the stand Wednesday
Local
Met Council will send light-rail trains to Louisiana for needed upkeep
Over union objections, the council approved a $7.7 million contract with a Florida company to do the work.
Wild
While Spurgeon mends, Wild defensemen lead way to win streak
Wild captain Jared Spurgeon is nearly ready to return from a lower-body injury. In the meantime, outstanding play from the likes of Jonas Brodin, Matt Dumba, Jordie Benn and Jon Merrill have shut down top opposing scorers and sparked seven victories in a row.
Wolves
Wolves' Vanderbilt makes big improvement from free-throw line
Jarred Vanderbilt's percentage is up 27 points, making him less of a target for opposing teams to foul.