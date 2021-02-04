Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery podcast: Apple Podcasts | Spotify

Michael Rand is joined by Marcus Fuller as they explore whether the Gophers men's basketball team might finally win a road game this season — and whether its approach of shooting a lot of threes but not often making enough threes is a good one.

Rand also talks to the Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek, wonders whether D'Angelo Russell needs a different late-game approach and falls far down a Wasswa Serwanga rabbit hole.

