Charter schools: Support the successful ones, fix the broken ones

A Dec. 26 column by Denise Johnson of the Star Tribune contends that more should be done to “oversee the overseers,” the 10 nonprofits known as “authorizers” that regulate charters. It argues there’s “excessive leniency” that allows some charters to remain open after failing to live up to their own criteria. But well before any of the newspaper articles appeared, the MDE, acknowledging improvements are needed, sought research and recommendations on how to improve governance and supervision of charters. That effort, not noted by the paper, should begin in 2025.