ST. CLOUD — A 26-year-old St. Cloud man is facing felony rape charges for assaulting a 14-year-old girl.

Austin N. Ouellette was charged Tuesday in Stearns County District Court with two felony counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

According to court documents, officers were dispatched to St. Cloud Hospital just before 4:30 a.m. Sunday for a report of sexual assault. At the hospital, the girl told police she was sitting under a bridge near Lake George on Saturday when Ouellette, who was unknown to her at the time, approached and asked if she had a cigarette.

The girl said Ouellette invited her to walk to a gas station and then his residence in the 600 block of Ninth Avenue S, where they can be seen on city surveillance cameras, documents state.

The girl told police they went to Ouellette's room to watch a movie, where he pinned her down and raped her, and said if she told anyone he would hurt her and her family, documents state. The girl then fled to a relative's house.

Prosecutors filed a motion notifying the court they intend to seek aggravated sentencing for the charges. Ouellette's next court date is June 20.