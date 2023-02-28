A 16-year-old was charged with two weapons offenses Tuesday for his alleged role in the shooting of three teenagers who had just left a funeral reception for Devin Scott, who was stabbed to death this month in St. Paul Harding High School.

The teen was charged in Ramsey County juvenile court with possessing a handgun that was rigged to be a fully automatic pistol and being a minor in possession of a firearm. He remains in custody ahead of a court appearance late Tuesday afternoon. Court records do not yet list an attorney for him.

The charges, spelled out in a juvenile petition, offer neither a motive for the gunfire or whether this defendant or someone else did the shooting.

The County Attorney's Office has yet to say whether it will seek to have the teen charged as an adult. The Star Tribune generally does not identify defendants who are 16 or 17 years old unless prosecutors disclose an intention to have the case moved to adult court.

Police were called to El Rio Vista Recreation Center just before 8 p.m., when gunfire came from a Hyundai Sonata into the building. The three teenage boys who were hit were taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul with noncritical wounds.

A longstanding feud between two rival cliques in St. Paul — dating back to the killing of 16-year-old Antwan Watson last fall — is thought to have motivated the shooting, said Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher.

In connection with Scott's death, 16-year-old Nosakhere K. Holmes was charged on Feb. 14 as a juvenile with second-degree unintentional murder. The County Attorney's Office has said it wants Holmes charged as an adult.

According to Tuesday's charges involving Friday's rec center shooting:

Police were dispatched to the rec center in the 100 block of E. Robie Street about 7:40 p.m. concerning three teenagers wounded from a drive-by shooting.

Within a minute of the gunfire, police were alerted to a two-vehicle crash in the 400 block of Clinton Avenue, less than quarter-mile from the rec center, police said. Officers saw shell casings in the Sonata, which had a punched-out ignition. Police soon verified that it had been stolen.

A woman and a 6-year-old child in the other vehicle received medical attention. She told police that she saw three occupants "digging around" in the Sonata, grab two guns and run from the scene, the charges read.

Officers located one of the teenagers running about a half-mile from the crash scene. The officers ordered him to stop. He then voluntarily gave them a fake name.

The officers saw the outline of what looked like a pistol in a front pocket and seized a loaded .40-caliber handgun from his pocket that was equipped with a "switch" that makes it fully automatic, allowing it to fire several rounds with a single pull of the trigger. He was arrested.

A day after the drive-by, two people were killed and three wounded by gunfire after a celebration-of-life event in the memory of a different person in St. Paul's Frogtown neighborhood.

The shooting happened about 5:15 p.m. on the 500 block of N. Dale Street, outside Kings Crossing by Episcopal Homes, a subsidized apartment complex for seniors. A large group met inside the community room for a memorial and eventually filtered outside into the parking lot.

The shooting at El Rio Vista Rec Center is the second incident of violence outside a St. Paul rec center this year. In January, an employee of the Jimmy Lee Rec Center allegedly shot and wounded a teenager in the parking lot following a fight. The Jimmy Lee Rec Center was closed for weeks, reopening Feb. 18.