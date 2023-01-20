A St. Paul recreation center employee is charged with assault and attempted murder in the shooting of a teenager following a fight outside the facility Wednesday night.

The Ramsey County Attorney's Office charged Exavir Dwayne Binford Jr. Friday with second-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault in connection with the shooting outside Jimmy Lee Recreation Center that left a 16-year-old critically wounded. The teenager, who has not been identified, remains hospitalized at Regions Hospital in St. Paul with a gunshot wound to the head. Binford, who remains in the Ramsey County Jail in lieu of $1 million bail, was scheduled to make his first court appearance Friday afternoon.

According to a criminal complaint: Binford, who transferred to the Jimmy Lee Rec Center in August after four years at the Arlington Rec Center, "has had a problem" with the teenager, identified as JT, since being promoted to work at the Jimmy Lee Recreation Center in August 2022. Binford, who worked as a community recreation specialist — a role that involves direct contact with youth and community members — said the teen and his group fought at Central High School and at Jimmy Lee.

Through interviews in the charging documents, Binford and witnesses explained that the shooting happened after another fight escalated.

Earlier in the day, Binford said that Central High School staff called to warn recreation center employees about troubles at the school. Staff locked their doors to ensure nothing would happen at the rec center, but a fight among girls began there.

A witness said that Binford came outside and told the students to leave. Police responded but left once the situation calmed down. A girl from the group allegedly let her brother into the building — a breach of building rules that Binford said couldn't happen because that brother was part of the group causing trouble.

Binford got "fed up" and clocked out, but told the girl to shut up when hearing her talk about him on his way out. The girl stepped up to Binford, which is when the 16-year-old victim, referred to as "JT", intervened.

The two began arguing and another teen, referred to in the documents as "RC" joined in. Binford said he felt threatened because the teens thought he was brandishing his gun during the argument. He says it was to find his bus pass.

JT allegedly told RC to call someone to "bring all the sticks," which Binford assumed meant to bring weapons. Binford said he walked away to catch the bus, but RC got in his way. He gave him a "baby shove", which is when he says the teens jumped him and got him to the ground.

Binford then flipped JT and punched at RC, adding that his jacket was being pulled over his head. He got up and brandished his gun after the fight. A car was between him and the teens, separating them by 10-15 yards, when Binford fired once.

The bullet struck JT in the head. Neither of the teens had weapons. The building's video system did not seem to capture the shooting, the complaint said.

Binford said he didn't know that he struck JT until he peeked over the car. He fled, taking a bus downtown before calling his mom.

"I did something bad," Binford allegedly said on the phone, according to an interview with his mother. "I think I killed someone."

Medics took JT to Regions Hospital after the shooting, where he underwent emergency neurosurgery. He remains in critical condition in the hospital's intensive care unit.

Ramsey County Sheriff Deputies recovered a Taurus 9mm handgun while arresting Binford, who said he was attacked when deputies pointed out his ripped jacket. Investigators noted that he had a split lip and visible injuries to his right eyebrow.

Charges said Binford apologized for the incident in his interview, saying that he did not come to work intending to hurt someone. He admitted to carrying a gun to work because he works until 9 p.m., saying that other staff did not know he had the weapon on him.

Ramsey County issued him a permit to carry a firearm on September 20, 2022. His Minnesota criminal record amounts to minor offenses including misdemeanor theft, marijuana possession and driving without a license.

Other teens interviewed at the scene say that Binford cussed at them leading up to the shooting, with one hearing him say "If I got to kill somebody I will. I don't give a [expletive]."

Another witness said that after the argument began, Binford walked through the parking lot where JT followed and antagonized him. They said Binford then shot the teen before running towards Marshall Avenue.

The shooting has shocked St. Paul officials and residents who often visit the recreation center. Mayor Melvin Carter said he sends his kids to Jimmy Lee, hinting that more security at such centers could be coming.

In a statement with the release of the charges, Ramsey County Attorney John Choi said "this gun violence is senseless and needs to stop."

"Public officials cannot do it alone," he said. "We need all of our community pulling together to do everything we can to stem the tide of violence. Our children deserve to be safe in our community."