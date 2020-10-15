A onetime taekwondo instructor in Eden Prairie appeared in court Thursday afternoon on charges of sexually assaulting a teenage student numerous times over several months at his home and at the studio.

Hyobin Lee, 30, was charged Tuesday in Hennepin County District Court with two counts of criminal sexual conduct in connection with raping the martial arts student in 2018, when she was 15 years old.

Lee, of Eden Prairie, was jailed late Monday morning and remains held in lieu of $500,000 bail. Court records do not list an attorney for him.

Police were alerted to the allegations on Sept. 21 by officials in the girl’s school district, the criminal complaint read.

Stacy Bettison, a representative of Master Moon’s, said the company for the next three weeks “had no knowledge of any allegations until after he was arrested.”

Further, Bettison said, “Only when he was formally charged [on Tuesday] did they have any specific knowledge regarding the precise nature of the allegations, at which point Master Moon’s immediately terminated Mr. Lee.”

“We were shocked and dismayed by the allegations,” read a statement released by Master Moon’s. “We believe this is isolated to this one student. ... We will be examining every aspect of our Eden Prairie and Shakopee studios’ policies, procedures and practices to ensure that no child is ever put in harm’s way in this, or any other, manner.”

According to the criminal complaint:

The girl said Lee began as her trainer at Master Moon’s Tae Kwon Do in 2015, and she referred to him as “Master Lee” in and outside of class. In taekwondo, it is “embedded into a student’s mind that ... you must always comply,” the charges read.

In 2018, Lee began giving her rides, including picking her up from school and taking her to taekwondo classes.

In July of that year, Lee took the girl back to his home and sexually assaulted her for the first of several times. Another assault occurred in the studio’s bathroom.

In November 2018, a new taekwondo studio opened closer to her home, allowing her to leave the Eden Prairie location.

A former instructor at the Eden Prairie studio told police of learning from the girl last month about the assaults.

The onetime colleague of Lee’s also said the studio hierarchical system required obedience to “your Master when asked, [and] this seemed to be taken too far at the Eden Prairie studio,” the complaint read.