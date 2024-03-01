Chanhassen is state tournament bound.

The Storm upset defending Class 2A state tournament champion and previously undefeated Minnetonka 2-1 in the Class 2A, Section 2 final Thursday at Braemar Arena. It will be the first state tournament appearance for Chanhassen.

Two Andy Earl goals and 43 Kam Hendrickson saves led to the Chanhassen victory.

Minnetonka (25-1-2) didn't score until John Stout's goal with the extra attacker at 15:06 of the final period.

Chanhassen (23-5) jumped to a 2-0 lead by the first intermission. Senior right wing Earl scored his 18th and 19th goals this season to elicit cheers from the Storm half of the soldout Braemar Arena crowd.

Senior goaltender Hendrickson was on his game through the first 17 minutes, making 14 saves — none more dramatic than when he stoned Minnetonka's Hagen Burrows on a breakaway.

Hendrickson gave the entire Skippers team the silent treatment in the second period, stopping all 20 shots faced.