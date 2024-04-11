Carver County authorities have arrested a Chanhassen High School student for possessing a component that transforms a handgun into one that is fully automatic.

Sheriff's deputies took the 18-year-old suspect from Shakopee into custody at the school about 12:15 p.m. Tuesday after completing an investigation into a traffic stop in January.

The male suspect, arrested without incident, was booked into the Carver County jail, Sheriff Jason Kamrun said.

Authorities said the suspect was a backseat passenger in a vehicle stopped on Jan. 11 near the intersection of Lyman Boulevard and Audubon Road. At the time, the suspect was allegedly in possession of an auto sear, a part that converts a semiautomatic handgun into one that is fully automatic and is illegal to possess, the sheriff said.

The suspect was not in possession of any weapons at the time of his arrest, a news release from the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office in concert with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and Explosives continues to investigate the incident.